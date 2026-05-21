IPL 2026, GT vs CSK: Gill-Sudharsan record stand propels GT to massive total vs CSK

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's explosive partnership powered Gujarat Titans to a commanding score in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, setting a new record for century partnerships.

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IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill in action during their 125-run stand for the opening wicket against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan achieved a record seventh century partnership in the IPL.

Gill scored 64 off 37 balls, displaying excellent form and timing.

Sudharsan contributed 84 off 53 balls, marking his fifth consecutive half-century.

The opening pair's partnership of 125 runs off 74 balls set a strong foundation for Gujarat Titans.

Jos Buttler's quickfire 57 not out further boosted Gujarat Titans' total.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan added to their remarkable consistency as an opening pair with a record seventh century partnership, fuelling Gujarat Titans to 229 for four against Chennai Super Kings on a true batting surface in the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Gill's Masterful Innings

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hit seven boundaries and three sixes in his 37-ball 64. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Titans skipper Gill (64 off 37) displayed sublime touch from ball one, toying with the left arm pacer Spencer Johnson in the Powerplay.

Gill got his fifty off 23 balls while Sudharsan (84 off 53) reached the milestone off 35 balls, his fifth consecutive half-century. Gill scored the bulk of the runs in their 125-run stand off 74 balls.

The range of boundaries Gill picked up off a wayward Johnson was a masterclass in batting. He mixed minimum muscle with trademark elegance to get the desired results.

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IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

His fours off Johnson included a cut off the Australian's very first ball before the Indian star used his crease against the left-arm pacer to collect boundaries at will. The straight drive in the same over was the most majestic of them all.

When Noor Ahmad was brought into the attack post powerplay that yielded 62 runs, Gill did not allow him to settle, slog sweeping him for couple of sixes.

Record-Breaking Partnership

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

The 100-run partnership for the seventh time was brought up soon after, surpassing the pair of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan, and Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who have forged six century stand each in the IPL.

Both the openers were hardly troubled as Titans cruised to 111 for no loss in 10 overs.

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Titans' Momentum After Gill's Departure

IMAGE: Spencer Johnson celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

After Gill's departure, Sudharsan and Jos Buttler (57 not out off 27) maintained the same tempo to take Titans well past 200.

Sudharsan played with minimum risk as he often does. In the penultimate over, he picked a wide low full toss off Anshul Kamboj over point for a spectacular six.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler plays a shot en route to his 27-ball 57. Photograph: BCCI

Buttler too was in full flow and collected as many as four sixes, two coming off Noor.

Key Statistics:

• Sai Sudharsan has become the fourth batter to hit five consecutive IPL half-centuries.

Most consecutive 50-plus scores in the IPL

• 5: Virender Sehwag in 2012

• 5: Jos Buttler in 2018

• 5: David Warner in 2019

• 5: Sai Sudharsan in 2026

Most sixes conceded in an IPL edition

• 34: Anshul Kamboj (2026)

• 33: Rashid Khan (2025)

• 31: Mohammed Siraj (2022)

• 30: Wanindu Hasaranga (2022)

• 30: Yuzvendra Chahal (2024)

• 30: Kagiso Rabada (2026)

• Shubman Gill reaches 6,000 runs in IPL and has hit 200 sixes in T20s

Fastest to 6,000 T20 runs (by innings)

• 162: Chris Gayle

• 165: Babar Azam

• 166: KL Rahul

• 180: Shaun Marsh

• 180: Devon Conway

• 184: Virat Kohli

• 185: Shubman Gill

Most century stands Men’s T20 cricket (any wicket)

• 10: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (46 innings)

• 10: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (63 innings)

• 10: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (75 innings)

• 10: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli (77 innings)

Next Match:

May 22, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.