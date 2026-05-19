Gill, Sooryavanshi Lead IPL 2026 MVPI

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2026 after Game 62.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, May 16, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Shubman Gill is currently tied for the top spot in the IPL's Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) with 660 points, demonstrating consistent high-scoring.

Gill maintains his best-ever IPL strike rate of 160.5, accumulating significant runs despite fewer sixes compared to other top players.

The Player Value Index (PVI) calculates how much a franchise pays a player for every 'run equivalent' contributed.

Significant disparities exist in PVI, with Cameron Green costing KKR $5,637 per run equivalent, while Finn Allen, with a similar MVPI, costs only $434.

The MVPI rewards batters for quick runs, bowlers for wickets and economy, and players for run-out dismissals or catches.

He doesn't hit as many big sixes (only 27 so far) as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 sixes) or Ryan Rickelton (37 sixes), but Shubman Gill is accumulating a mountain of runs at his best ever IPL strike of 160.5.

That's why he's tied with Sooryavanshi for the top place with a MVPI of 660.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, May 17, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Understanding the MVPI

Recall that MVPI rewards batters who score a lot of runs very quickly, bowlers take a lot of wickets with a good economy rate, and players who participate in the most run out dismissals or take the most catches.

Analysing Player Value Index (PVI)

We'll focus a little more this time on the Paisa Vasool or Player Value Index (PVI).

PVI tells you how much the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' he contributes.

The calculation is straight forward. We divide the total money paid to the player so far (converting INR to US$) by his MVPI aggregate so far.

Consider Cameron Green. His MVPI so far of 412 is quite decent, but, because of his enormous price, KKR pays him a staggering $5,637 for every run equivalent he contributes.

Compare him with Finn Allen with a similar MVPI of 425. KKR pays him a mere $434 for every run equivalent.

The vast disparity is quite shocking, and blatantly unfair, but that's the sort of madness that drives the IPL romance and passion.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Top 50 Performing Players In IPL 2026 (after Match 62 ending 18.5.26)

Rank Player's Name Team From Runs Strike Rate Wickets Economy Games MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Shubman Gill GT IND 552 160.5 0 - 12 660 2496 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR IND 486 233.7 0 - 11 660 154 3 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 481 209.1 0 10.1 12 642 2010 4 Virat Kohli RCB IND 542 164.7 0 - 13 639 3281 5 KL Rahul DC IND 533 171.9 0 - 13 628 2226 6 Sai Sudharsan GT IND 554 157.8 0 - 13 618 1373 7 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 508 153.9 0 - 12 593 3575 8 Ishan Kishan SRH IND 420 185.8 0 - 12 573 1810 9 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 430 192 0 - 10 566 163 10 Jos Buttler GT ENG 412 149.8 0 - 13 559 2813 11 Cooper Connolly PBKS AUS 473 162.5 0 - 13 552 543 12 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 412 173.1 0 - 13 542 368 13 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB IND 34 130.8 24 7.7 13 541 1984 14 Sanju Samson CSK IND 450 164.2 0 - 12 528 3142 15 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 467 162.2 0 - 12 526 596 16 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 441 167.7 0 - 13 521 767 17 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 367 151.7 0 - 12 494 2612 18 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 364 212.9 0 - 13 484 784 19 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 397 162.7 0 - 13 470 5683 20 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 337 192.6 0 - 12 454 2419 21 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 422 146.5 0 - 12 451 613 22 Finn Allen KKR NZ 321 221.4 0 - 9 425 434 23 Tilak Varma MI IND 336 162.3 0 - 12 422 1747 24 Cameron Green KKR AUS 316 150.5 5 11.2 12 412 5637 25 Kagiso Rabada GT SA 35 116.7 21 9.2 13 410 2618 26 Travis Head SRH AUS 361 171.1 0 - 12 406 3178 27 Jamie Overton CSK ENG 136 158.1 14 8.9 10 404 3422 28 Nitish Kumar Reddy SRH IND 224 163.5 7 10.2 11 385 1436 29 Sunil Narine KKR WI 40 125 13 6.7 11 383 2888 30 Jason Holder GT WI 58 131.8 13 6.9 7 376 1859 31 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 327 156.5 0 - 12 365 4545 32 Washington Sundar GT IND 296 152.6 1 8.5 13 359 890 33 Jofra Archer RR ENG 21 91.3 17 9.1 12 358 3218 34 Axar Patel DC IND 134 125.2 10 8.1 13 356 4628 35 Ravindra Jadeja RR AUS 190 133.8 8 7.8 11 356 3625 36 Naman Dhir MI IND 312 150 0 - 12 354 1367 37 Anshul Kamboj CSK IND 39 130 19 10.1 12 349 8979 38 Rashid Khan GT AFG 35 120.7 16 8.7 13 346 5194 39 Krunal Pandya RCB IND 141 150 10 8.8 13 340 1689 40 Rinku Singh KKR IND 286 149 0 - 12 338 3545 41 Prince Yadav LSG IND 0 0 16 8.5 12 332 83 42 Tim David RCB AUS 262 197 0 18 13 328 913 43 Pathum Nissanka DC SL 288 164.6 0 - 10 326 1225 44 Donovan Ferreira RR SA 233 176.5 1 13.7 11 326 283 45 Riyan Parag RR IND 258 151.8 2 9.5 11 319 4045 46 Kartik Tyagi KKR IND 11 122.2 16 9.4 12 311 89 47 Rishabh Pant LSG IND 251 138.7 0 - 12 303 8213 48 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 306 124.9 0 - 12 302 5493 49 Eshan Malinga SRH SA 2 22.2 16 9.6 12 297 372 50 Mohammed Siraj GT IND 0 0 14 8.6 13 292 4189

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff