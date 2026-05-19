Gill, Sooryavanshi Lead IPL 2026 MVPI

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2026 after Game 62.
Key Points
- Shubman Gill is currently tied for the top spot in the IPL's Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) with 660 points, demonstrating consistent high-scoring.
- Gill maintains his best-ever IPL strike rate of 160.5, accumulating significant runs despite fewer sixes compared to other top players.
- The Player Value Index (PVI) calculates how much a franchise pays a player for every 'run equivalent' contributed.
- Significant disparities exist in PVI, with Cameron Green costing KKR $5,637 per run equivalent, while Finn Allen, with a similar MVPI, costs only $434.
- The MVPI rewards batters for quick runs, bowlers for wickets and economy, and players for run-out dismissals or catches.
He doesn't hit as many big sixes (only 27 so far) as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 sixes) or Ryan Rickelton (37 sixes), but Shubman Gill is accumulating a mountain of runs at his best ever IPL strike of 160.5.
That's why he's tied with Sooryavanshi for the top place with a MVPI of 660.
Understanding the MVPI
Recall that MVPI rewards batters who score a lot of runs very quickly, bowlers take a lot of wickets with a good economy rate, and players who participate in the most run out dismissals or take the most catches.
Analysing Player Value Index (PVI)
We'll focus a little more this time on the Paisa Vasool or Player Value Index (PVI).
PVI tells you how much the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' he contributes.
The calculation is straight forward. We divide the total money paid to the player so far (converting INR to US$) by his MVPI aggregate so far.
Consider Cameron Green. His MVPI so far of 412 is quite decent, but, because of his enormous price, KKR pays him a staggering $5,637 for every run equivalent he contributes.
Compare him with Finn Allen with a similar MVPI of 425. KKR pays him a mere $434 for every run equivalent.
The vast disparity is quite shocking, and blatantly unfair, but that's the sort of madness that drives the IPL romance and passion.
Top 50 Performing Players In IPL 2026 (after Match 62 ending 18.5.26)
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy
|Games
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|552
|160.5
|0
|-
|12
|660
|2496
|2
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|IND
|486
|233.7
|0
|-
|11
|660
|154
|3
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|ND
|481
|209.1
|0
|10.1
|12
|642
|2010
|4
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|542
|164.7
|0
|-
|13
|639
|3281
|5
|KL Rahul
|DC
|IND
|533
|171.9
|0
|-
|13
|628
|2226
|6
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|IND
|554
|157.8
|0
|-
|13
|618
|1373
|7
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|508
|153.9
|0
|-
|12
|593
|3575
|8
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|IND
|420
|185.8
|0
|-
|12
|573
|1810
|9
|Ryan Rickelton
|MI
|SA
|430
|192
|0
|-
|10
|566
|163
|10
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|ENG
|412
|149.8
|0
|-
|13
|559
|2813
|11
|Cooper Connolly
|PBKS
|AUS
|473
|162.5
|0
|-
|13
|552
|543
|12
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|IND
|412
|173.1
|0
|-
|13
|542
|368
|13
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|IND
|34
|130.8
|24
|7.7
|13
|541
|1984
|14
|Sanju Samson
|CSK
|IND
|450
|164.2
|0
|-
|12
|528
|3142
|15
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|AUS
|467
|162.2
|0
|-
|12
|526
|596
|16
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|441
|167.7
|0
|-
|13
|521
|767
|17
|Dhruv Jurel
|RR
|IND
|367
|151.7
|0
|-
|12
|494
|2612
|18
|Priyansh Arya
|PBKS
|IND
|364
|212.9
|0
|-
|13
|484
|784
|19
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|IND
|397
|162.7
|0
|-
|13
|470
|5683
|20
|Rajat Patidar
|RCB
|IND
|337
|192.6
|0
|-
|12
|454
|2419
|21
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|KKR
|IND
|422
|146.5
|0
|-
|12
|451
|613
|22
|Finn Allen
|KKR
|NZ
|321
|221.4
|0
|-
|9
|425
|434
|23
|Tilak Varma
|MI
|IND
|336
|162.3
|0
|-
|12
|422
|1747
|24
|Cameron Green
|KKR
|AUS
|316
|150.5
|5
|11.2
|12
|412
|5637
|25
|Kagiso Rabada
|GT
|SA
|35
|116.7
|21
|9.2
|13
|410
|2618
|26
|Travis Head
|SRH
|AUS
|361
|171.1
|0
|-
|12
|406
|3178
|27
|Jamie Overton
|CSK
|ENG
|136
|158.1
|14
|8.9
|10
|404
|3422
|28
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|SRH
|IND
|224
|163.5
|7
|10.2
|11
|385
|1436
|29
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|40
|125
|13
|6.7
|11
|383
|2888
|30
|Jason Holder
|GT
|WI
|58
|131.8
|13
|6.9
|7
|376
|1859
|31
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|IND
|327
|156.5
|0
|-
|12
|365
|4545
|32
|Washington Sundar
|GT
|IND
|296
|152.6
|1
|8.5
|13
|359
|890
|33
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|ENG
|21
|91.3
|17
|9.1
|12
|358
|3218
|34
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|134
|125.2
|10
|8.1
|13
|356
|4628
|35
|Ravindra Jadeja
|RR
|AUS
|190
|133.8
|8
|7.8
|11
|356
|3625
|36
|Naman Dhir
|MI
|IND
|312
|150
|0
|-
|12
|354
|1367
|37
|Anshul Kamboj
|CSK
|IND
|39
|130
|19
|10.1
|12
|349
|8979
|38
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|AFG
|35
|120.7
|16
|8.7
|13
|346
|5194
|39
|Krunal Pandya
|RCB
|IND
|141
|150
|10
|8.8
|13
|340
|1689
|40
|Rinku Singh
|KKR
|IND
|286
|149
|0
|-
|12
|338
|3545
|41
|Prince Yadav
|LSG
|IND
|0
|0
|16
|8.5
|12
|332
|83
|42
|Tim David
|RCB
|AUS
|262
|197
|0
|18
|13
|328
|913
|43
|Pathum Nissanka
|DC
|SL
|288
|164.6
|0
|-
|10
|326
|1225
|44
|Donovan Ferreira
|RR
|SA
|233
|176.5
|1
|13.7
|11
|326
|283
|45
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|IND
|258
|151.8
|2
|9.5
|11
|319
|4045
|46
|Kartik Tyagi
|KKR
|IND
|11
|122.2
|16
|9.4
|12
|311
|89
|47
|Rishabh Pant
|LSG
|IND
|251
|138.7
|0
|-
|12
|303
|8213
|48
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|IND
|306
|124.9
|0
|-
|12
|302
|5493
|49
|Eshan Malinga
|SRH
|SA
|2
|22.2
|16
|9.6
|12
|297
|372
|50
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|14
|8.6
|13
|292
|4189
MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff