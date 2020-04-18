News
Dhoni arguably the greatest captain ever: Pietersen

Dhoni arguably the greatest captain ever: Pietersen

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 18, 2020 13:41 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifts the trophy at the Taj hotel the day after India defeated Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai, on April 3, 2011. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen says two-time World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably the greatest captain ever.

 

When asked, Pietersen said it would be difficult to argue against Dhoni's greatness.

"It will be very difficult just with the weight of expectation to go against MS Dhoni because of what everybody expects from him, how he has to live his life and what he has been through captaining India and then captaining the CSK," Pietersen, who played 104 Tests, told Star Sports.

India tasted huge success under Dhoni, winning the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup at home.

India also won the 2013 Champions Trophy under the Jharkhand dasher, who has not played any international cricket since India's semi-final exit from the ODI World Cup last July.

Dhoni, who has also been leading Chennai Super Kings, has been a successful captain in the IPL also, winning the T20 league thrice in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

This year's IPL was supposed to be his comeback event but it has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, believes that the franchise could have added another one or two titles if they had got swashbuckling West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell earlier than it did.

Russell, known for hitting towering sixes, was the player of the series in 2019, when Mumbai Indians clinched their fourth title.

“Imagine Russell going for 50 lakh to KKR and Pawan Negi for 8 crore to (Delhi) Daredevils. I probably wished that he would have been there for 7 years when I was playing we would have certainly won one or two more," said the former left-handed batsman.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
