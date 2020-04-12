News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lockdown: Dhoni mows lawn; others are cooking, cleaning

Lockdown: Dhoni mows lawn; others are cooking, cleaning

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: April 12, 2020 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Usually at this time of the year the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be in full swing. But the cash rich tournament is postponed and India is under a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cricketers have an extended break at home but they are not sitting still. They have taken to social media to urge everyone to practice social distancing to fight the spread of coronavirus. 

During the lockdown, several cricketers have taken to working out indoors and a few others have shared their cooking and cleaning videos. 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to do something productive in this self-isolation period i.e. mowing his lawn. Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared the photo of him mowing the lawn and captioned the post as: "Lawn time, no see!#Thala #WhistlePodu".

MS Dhoni

As the whole country grapples with coronavirus crisis, wicket-keeper Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 in the IPL's opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

However, the tournament was postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Australian cricketer Shane Watson was seen cooking and recently posted a picture of baking bread!

Shane Watson

Pacer Shardul Thakur shared a picture of himself making tea for his parents.

Shardul Thakur

South Africa's Faf du Plessis posted videos of his workout. 

 

Suresh Raina was playing gully cricket.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PIX: The winner of monopoly and Anushka's heart...

PIX: The winner of monopoly and Anushka's heart...

India doesn't need money: Kapil on Akhtar's proposal

India doesn't need money: Kapil on Akhtar's proposal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use