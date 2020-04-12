Lockdown: Dhoni mows lawn; others are cooking, cleaning

Last updated on: April 12, 2020 12:16 IST

Usually at this time of the year the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be in full swing. But the cash rich tournament is postponed and India is under a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cricketers have an extended break at home but they are not sitting still. They have taken to social media to urge everyone to practice social distancing to fight the spread of coronavirus.

During the lockdown, several cricketers have taken to working out indoors and a few others have shared their cooking and cleaning videos.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to do something productive in this self-isolation period i.e. mowing his lawn. Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared the photo of him mowing the lawn and captioned the post as: "Lawn time, no see!#Thala #WhistlePodu".

As the whole country grapples with coronavirus crisis, wicket-keeper Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 in the IPL's opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

However, the tournament was postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Australian cricketer Shane Watson was seen cooking and recently posted a picture of baking bread!

Pacer Shardul Thakur shared a picture of himself making tea for his parents.

South Africa's Faf du Plessis posted videos of his workout.

Suresh Raina was playing gully cricket.