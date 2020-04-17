SEE: How Rohit Sharma spends his day

April 17, 2020 11:52 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with daughter Samaira. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma gave us a peek into how he spends his day during the lockdown.

With all cricket suspended including the Indian Premier League, the normally busy Rohit is making most of his time with wife Ritika and baby daughter Samaira.

Video: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit starts his day with a glass of fresh fruit juice followed by some exercises before spending the rest of the day with Samaira and Ritika.

Rohit also does the laundry and then partners Ritika in the kitchen before the duo wind up the day watching Amazon Prime/Disney HotStar/Netflix of other streaming services on the telly.