News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Everything was so beautiful'

'Everything was so beautiful'

By Rediff Cricket
December 25, 2020 19:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yuzvendra Chahal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram
 

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's wedding album has brought great joy to the cricketing fraternity.

Yuzi and the choreographer tied the knot in Gurugram and have since flooded social media with scenes from their shaadi, haldi and other ceremonies.

Dhanashree and Yuzi were engaged just before the IPL.

The dentist-YouTuber accompanied her intended to Dubai and was seen cheering the RCB leggie from the stands.

Yuzvendra Chahal

On Thursday, the junior chess champion-turned-cricketer shared pictures from the haldi ceremony, noting, no doubt with his cheeky grin, 'It was all yellow'.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Another picture was from the engagement ceremony: 'Everything was just so beautiful'.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Chahal's 'perfect evening' with Dhanashree
Chahal's 'perfect evening' with Dhanashree
Just who is Dhanashree Verma?
Just who is Dhanashree Verma?
Meet Yuzvendra Chahal's special someone
Meet Yuzvendra Chahal's special someone
Attempt to 'divide & mislead': Farmers on PM's speech
Attempt to 'divide & mislead': Farmers on PM's speech
MCG to pay tribute to Dean Jones on Boxing Day Test
MCG to pay tribute to Dean Jones on Boxing Day Test
Gauahar says 'Qubool Hai' to Zaid
Gauahar says 'Qubool Hai' to Zaid
Rahul and Athiya: Hearts and flowers time
Rahul and Athiya: Hearts and flowers time

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PICS: Yuzi ties knot with Dhanashree!

PICS: Yuzi ties knot with Dhanashree!

Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree cheers for RCB

Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree cheers for RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use