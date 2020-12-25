'Everything was so beautiful'

December 25, 2020 19:39 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's wedding album has brought great joy to the cricketing fraternity.

Yuzi and the choreographer tied the knot in Gurugram and have since flooded social media with scenes from their shaadi, haldi and other ceremonies.

Dhanashree and Yuzi were engaged just before the IPL.

The dentist-YouTuber accompanied her intended to Dubai and was seen cheering the RCB leggie from the stands.

On Thursday, the junior chess champion-turned-cricketer shared pictures from the haldi ceremony, noting, no doubt with his cheeky grin, 'It was all yellow'.

Another picture was from the engagement ceremony: 'Everything was just so beautiful'.