News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Shami's return delayed; to miss next 2 Ranji games

Shami's return delayed; to miss next 2 Ranji games

Source: PTI
November 04, 2024 16:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami was expected to play the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka to test his fitness in a real-match situation. Photograph: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Mohammed Shami's return to competitive cricket has been further pushed back after the veteran pacer was not picked in the Bengal squad for the next two rounds of the Ranji Trophy against Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Bengal will play against Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Wednesday, before travelling to Indore to take on MP from November 13.

Shami was expected to play the fixture against Karnataka to test his fitness in a real-match situation as he bowled at full tilt at nets after India's recent Test match against New Zealand at the NCA, though with bandage on his operated leg.

On that occasion, he was also monitored by India's bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Later Shami said during a promotional event that he was feeling 100 percent in the nets.

"I had been bowling with half a run-up on and off since I can't put too much stress on my body. So, we decided that I would bowl properly, and I gave my 100

percent.

"It felt great, and the results are good. Hopefully, I'll be back on track soon," he had said.

India skipper Rohit Sharma had also opined against taking an undercooked Shami to Australia.

"We don't want to bring undercooked Shami to Australia. We are keeping our fingers crossed," Rohit had said in Bengaluru recently.

Other than Shami, Bengal will also miss the services of prolific opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, wicketkeeper batter Abhishek Porel and pacer Mukesh Kumar, who are with India A squad in Australia.

Pacer Akash Deep, who was part of the Indian team for the recent series against New Zealand, was also not named in the state squad.

However, veteran wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha, who has announced his retirement from cricket after the ongoing domestic season, has been named for the two matches.

 

Bengal squad: Anustup Majumdar (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (w/k), Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ishan Porel, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Is It Finis For Kohli, Rohit?
Is It Finis For Kohli, Rohit?
Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin The Big Flops...
Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin The Big Flops...
The Big Mistakes Which Cost India
The Big Mistakes Which Cost India
Swiggy projects quick commerce as the future
Swiggy projects quick commerce as the future
'With Trudeau in office, situation will get worse'
'With Trudeau in office, situation will get worse'
1st ODI: Cummins captures thriller as Aus edge Pak
1st ODI: Cummins captures thriller as Aus edge Pak
5 Films That Stunned Me!
5 Films That Stunned Me!

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
How Sunny Convinced Sachin To...
How Sunny Convinced Sachin To...
Saha to retire from cricket at end of season
Saha to retire from cricket at end of season

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances