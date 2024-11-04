Wriddhiman Saha to retire from cricket at end of season

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha, 40, played 40 Tests in which he scored 1353 runs with three centuries, while taking 92 catches and 12 stumpings. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha announced his retirement, saying he will quit cricket at the end of this year's Ranji Trophy.

The Bengal stumper announced his retirement on social media on Sunday night.

"After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honored to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire," he said on Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this incredible ride, your support has meant the world. Let’s make this season one to remember!"

Saha, 40, played 40 Tests in which he scored 1353 runs with three centuries, while taking 92 catches and 12 stumpings, while he also played nine ODIs since making his debut in 2010.

His last match for India was the Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai in December 2021.