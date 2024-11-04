How Sunny Convinced Sachin To...

Solly Adam's persistence, coupled with Sunil Gavaskar's influence, led to Yorkshire's signing of young Sachin Tendulkar.

Videos: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com WATCH: Solly Adam reveals how Sunil Gavaskar convinced Sachin Tendulkar to join the Yorkshire cricket club.

The Cricket Club of India in Mumbai hosted the launch of Solly Adam: Beyond Boundaries on Sunday, Nvember 3, 2024.

The event was attended by cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar who honoured Suleiman 'Solly' Adam, known for his role in guiding Indian cricketers to English county cricket.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: From left: Vara Vantapati, Solly Adam, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar.

In 1991, Yorkshire, a club with a century-old tradition of only fielding Yorkshire-born players, made a historic decision to sign an overseas player.

While Craig McDermott was initially chosen, an injury forced the Australian fast bowler to withdraw. Solly Adam, a club member passionate about international talent, seized the opportunity to propose an Indian or Pakistani player.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar with Solly Adam.

Despite the absence of sports agents in India at that time, Solly Adam's persistence, coupled with Sunil Gavaskar's influence, led to Yorkshire's signing of young Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin made a significant impact during his 1992 stint at Yorkshire, scoring over 1,000 runs.

SEE: Sunil Gavaskar highlights Solly Adams' contribution to Indian cricket.

"Indian and Pakistani cricketers owe a lot to Solly," Gavaskar said. "He has always been selfless, and many players have benefited from his support in their development."

SEE: Dilip Vengsarkar on Solly Adams's contribution to Indian cricket.