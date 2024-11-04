Is It Finis For Kohli, Rohit?

Kohli, once dismissing bowlers with ease, now struggles to stay at the crease, while Rohit, a guide for younger players, finds himself confronting his own form.

IMAGE: Against New Zealand, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma struggled repeatedly, facing difficulties both in approach and execution. Photograph: BCCI

On Sunday afternoon in Mumbai, the Indian dressing room sat stone-faced, trying to process a collapse so stunning no one saw it coming.

India's fortress at home crumbled under the weight of New Zealand's relentless attack.

The 0-3 whitewash, a first in 91 years, exposed the cracks in the Indian batting, particularly the struggles of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. As the two batting giants grapple with form and fitness, questions arise about their ability to lead India to future glory.

Against New Zealand, they struggled repeatedly, facing difficulties both in approach and execution.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's struggles against spin, particularly his uncharacteristic dismissals, raised doubts about his adaptability. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli's struggles were particularly striking. Once anticipated to surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, he managed only 0, 70, 1, 17, 4, and 1 across three Tests. Although he registered a fifty in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test, it was a rare spark in an otherwise disappointing series.

Kohli's dismissals, especially against spin, highlighted uncharacteristic vulnerabilities, casting doubt on his ability to adapt to familiar conditions.

His final Test in Mumbai was especially disheartening: A run out for a low score in the first innings and edging to slip for a single in the second. For a player once celebrated for his dominance over both pace and spin, these dismissals suggested an unexpected decline.

For Kohli, who once dominated with fearless aggression, rediscovering his defensive acumen, especially against spin, will be crucial as he prepares for the coming season in Australia. These pitches will require precise tactics and will expose any lingering vulnerabilities.

Kohli's decisions off the field, such as opting for private transport over the team bus, have also raised questions about his approach to the team dynamic.

Additionally, his absence from domestic cricket indicates a reluctance to address technical weaknesses away from the spotlight. These choices, though seemingly minor, may reflect his mindset amid a challenging phase.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma must balance aggression with patience to succeed as a Test captain. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma did not fare much better. Known for his effortless timing and aggressive flair, Rohit's series scores -- 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11 -- revealed recurring misjudgments and technical lapses against both pace and spin.

His dismissals to Tim Southee's well-directed deliveries, often mistimed pull shots or loose edges, exposed vulnerabilities that New Zealand exploited. His highest score of 52 stood in stark contrast to the formidable performances expected of him.

Rohit must find a way to balance his natural attacking style with the patience essential for Test success, a challenge that might ultimately define his leadership.

Both Kohli -- who turns 36 on Tuesday, November 5 -- and Rohit are in the twilight of their careers. Kohli's reflexes and form have visibly waned, a natural progression for a player with over 9,000 Test runs and 29 centuries.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle of 2023-2025, Kohli has scored 561 runs in nine Tests at an average of 37.40, with only one century and three fifties in 16 innings. His highest score, 121, belies a dismal average that has gradually slumped.

This year alone, Kohli has managed only 250 runs in 12 innings across six Tests at a paltry 22.72, with just a single half-century.

Rohit, on the other hand, has scored 833 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 33.32 with three centuries. Yet, his scores of 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11 this season paint a stark picture of inconsistency, struggling to build on his starts.

Rohit, 37 in a few months, has fared better statistically, having scored six centuries in the last four years however, a closer look at their recent Test numbers reveals a worrying trend.

As they navigate this slump, both players face significant challenges.

Simon Doull, the former New Zealand cricketer and commentator, highlighted the mental toll that prolonged dips in form can take, especially for players at the peak of their careers.

'From when you've been at such a high level and you have a little form slump or things just aren't quite working out you look for things within yourself. What am I doing wrong? Do I need to change something? Are the eyes just slightly less as effective as they were five years ago when I was seeing everything like a pumpkin. They do grow on you as you get a little bit older. Rohit is in the same boat,' Doull observed on Jio Cinema.

Doull suggested that as players age, it becomes increasingly tough to put oneself through rigorous training and to sustain the high level of preparation that the game demands. This could, he implied, be a factor in Kohli's and Rohit's current predicament.

'So can they turn it around? Do they have the ability? Absolutely. I mean, we know the skill. We know the skill level of how well they can play. Do they have the mental fortitude and the wherewithal to turn it around? Because sometimes it can get really tough,' said Doull.

'The later in your career you go, the less success you have or the less success you have as you get older. If you find it very, very, tough mentally to get back to that position to put yourself through the hard rigours of the training, the preparation. I don't think any of these two guys have dropped off as far as that is concerned, but they're still not quite getting the rewards. They've been there, done it in the game. Of course, they can come back and do it again, but it just becomes a lot harder, and that's what they have to be prepared to go through,' he added.

IMAGE: As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli navigate this slump, both players face significant challenges in Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Both players have set high expectations over their careers, and their recent failures are magnified under this lens. Kohli, once dismissing bowlers with ease, now struggles to stay at the crease, while Rohit, a guide for younger players, finds himself confronting his own form.

Their commitment to preparation is undoubted, but the road ahead requires more than tactical adjustments; it demands mental resilience and an unyielding determination to face their challenges head-on.

With Australia ahead, can these icons bounce back, or is this the beginning of the end?