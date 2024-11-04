The Big Mistakes Which Cost India

Poor batting, poor leadership, clueless coaches...

New Zealand became the first side to whitewash India at home in a series featuring three or more matches.



The gutsy New Zealand team exceeded all expectations with their resilient performances across all three Tests.

Once India erred with the toss in Bengaluru, the Kiwis made most of the conditions to dominate not only in the series opener but carried on the momentum.



New Zealand then outclassed India at their own game, excelling with both bat and ball on the spin-friendly pitches in Pune and Mumbai.



India have only themselves to blame for the poor showing as the batters struggled to cope with the Kiwi spinners, while their own spinners couldn't rein in the opposition batters on spin-friendly tracks.



The big mistakes which proved costly for India against New Zealand:





Rohit Sharma's toss debacle in Bengaluru

Rohit's decision to bat first in seamer-friendly conditions in Bengaluru backfired big time. India were bowled out for 46 -- their lowest total in a home Test as New Zealand's pacers ran riot with the ball.



Though India bounced back by posting 462 in the second innings, there was no way back after New Zealand took a massive first innings lead.



Rohit took responsibility for the toss debacle, which went a long way in setting the tone for the rest of the series.



Rohit's reckless approach with the bat

While Rohit's captaincy left a lot to be desired, his approach with the bat flummoxed many.



It seemed Rohit had no Plan B and his only approach was to go all out and attack the New Zealand pacers. But New Zealand's experienced pace trio were too difficult to tackle.



They made the new ball count and exposed Rohit weakness against the incoming delivery.



Rohit also didn't help his cause with some atrocious shot-making. He charged down the track to Tim Southee on a lively pitch in Bengaluru and had to pay the price, while he fell to the same bowler in Pune as he faltered against the new ball.



In the Mumbai Test when India were chasing a gettable 147, he left everyone shell-shocked attempting a reckless pull shot off Matt Henry, only to miscue a simple catch to the fielder at mid-on.



Kohli not learning from failures

Kohli is going through the worst phase of his career.



Not only have the runs dried up but his poor technique against spinners have been exposed thoroughly. Apart from 70 in the second innings in Bengaluru, his other five scores in the series read: 0, 1, 17, 4 and 1.



His soft dismissal to spinner Glenn Phillips off the final ball of the third day in Bengaluru perhaps sowed the seeds of doubt in his mind.



Since that point his batting against spin went from bad to worse.



The fans in Pune were stunned when he missed a full toss from Mitchell Santner and was bowled for one and was trapped leg before by the same bowler in the second innings.



Kohli had another brainfade moment in Mumbai when he threw his wicket away attempting a non-existent single to mid-on.



Four of his six dismissals in the series came against spinners and his place in the Test team looks in danger unless he redeems himself in Australia.



Faulty team selection

Rohit and Head coach Gautam Gambhir were guilty of not getting the team right.



India erred by picking two pacers for a spin-friendly pitch in Pune and did the same in Mumbai. Also, they never opted to try Axar Patel despite Ashwin's struggles.



Axar has a splendid record at home, with 55 wickets in 14 Tests, and is handy with the bat as well.



Ashwin finished with nine wickets in the three Tests at an average of 41 -- his worst showing in a home series.



Youngsters not taking responsibility

India's young players showed promise as they excelled in patches but failed to maintain consistency.



Rishabh Pant was the only one who enjoyed a good run with the bat with three half-centuries.

Sarfaraz Khan had nothing else to show other than his 150 in Bengaluru, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill also managed just one fifty each in the series.



Washington Sundar was another young player who exceeded expectations. Coming back into the Test team after three years, Wash claimed 11 wickets in Pune but the dismal showing of the batters saw his efforts go waste.



No clear strategy against NZ spinners

Can India's coaching staff escape blame for the team's dismal showing?

Gautam Gambhir as the head coach got his KKR colleagues to join him at the Indian team including Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches along with Morne Morkel as the bowling coach, but their impact is yet to be seen.

It is clear they were unable to find a solution to the Indian batters' deficiencies against spin. Except Pant, who was clear with his approach, all the other batters seemed to have no proper strategy to counter New Zealand's superb gameplan with the ball as they worked on building the pressure by drying up the runs.



None of the Indian batters were willing to work hard by looking to play out sessions as is the case in Test cricket. Such has been the focus on playing with intent that it seems the only option the Indian batters have to counter good bowlers is to attack.



It is difficult to see any one from the Indian line-up batting out a full session to save a Test match if needed in Australian conditions.



