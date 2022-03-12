Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

IMAGE: Mithali Raj has led India in 24 World Cup matches, one more than Australia's Belinda Clark. Photograph: ICC

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj bettered the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's World Cup, surpassing former Australian counterpart Belinda Clark, on Saturday.

Mithali, 39, led the country in 24 World Cup games, claiming 14 victories, 8 defeats and one no result.

Clark had captained Australia in 23 World Cup matches.

India’s skipper achieved the feat when she stepped out to lead the country against the West Indies in Saturday’s crucial match in the ongoing showpiece event in Hamilton.

Interestingly, Mithali and Clark are the only cricketers to lead their country in more than two World Cups.

Last Sunday, Mithali became only the third cricketer and first woman to appear in six World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad.