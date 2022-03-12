News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

March 12, 2022 12:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mithali Raj

IMAGE: Mithali Raj has led India in 24 World Cup matches, one more than Australia's Belinda Clark. Photograph: ICC

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj bettered the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's World Cup, surpassing former Australian counterpart Belinda Clark, on Saturday.

Mithali, 39, led the country in 24 World Cup games, claiming 14 victories, 8 defeats and one no result.

 

Clark had captained Australia in 23 World Cup matches.

India’s skipper achieved the feat when she stepped out to lead the country against the West Indies in Saturday’s crucial match in the ongoing showpiece event in Hamilton.

Interestingly, Mithali and Clark are the only cricketers to lead their country in more than two World Cups.

Last Sunday, Mithali became only the third cricketer and first woman to appear in six World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli 'can't wait' for Bengaluru Test to begin
Kohli 'can't wait' for Bengaluru Test to begin
How 5-yr-old internet sensation trained with Tendulkar
How 5-yr-old internet sensation trained with Tendulkar
Crawley ton puts England in control against Windies
Crawley ton puts England in control against Windies
Bhagwant Mann stakes claim to form govt in Punjab
Bhagwant Mann stakes claim to form govt in Punjab
India's daily Covid count lowest since May 12, 2020
India's daily Covid count lowest since May 12, 2020
PICS: India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup
PICS: India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup
'I am not the screen symbol of hope'
'I am not the screen symbol of hope'

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PICS: India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup

PICS: India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup

SEE: Anushka Preps For Jhulan Biopic

SEE: Anushka Preps For Jhulan Biopic

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances