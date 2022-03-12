PICS: India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup

IMAGE: India opener Smriti Mandhana hit 13 fours and 2 sixes during her 123 off 199 balls in the Women's World Cup match against the West Indies, in Hamilton, on Saturday. Photograph: ICC Media

Brilliant centuries from opener Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur powered India to 317 for 8 against the West Indies in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match, in Hamilton, on Saturday.

The total is India’s highest in the history of the ICC’s showpiece event.

While Mandhana smashed her fifth ODI hundred, a sensational 119 off 123 balls, studded with 13 fours and two sixes, Kaur had 10 hits to the fence and two maximums in her 107-ball 109.

It was her fourth century and first since scoring 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur scored 109 off 107 balls, studded with 10 fours and 2 sixes. Photograph: ICC Media

The duo forged a 184-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take India across the 200-mark after skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat.

This is also India's highest partnership for any wicket at the Women's World Cup

IMAGE: Shakera Selman celebrates with her West Indies teammates Anisa Mohammed, left, and Shemaine Campbelle after dismissing Yastika Bhatia. Photograph: ICC Media

Anisa Mohammed was the West Indies’ most successful bowler, taking two for 59, while Hayley Matthews (1/65), Shakera Selman (1/41), Deandra Dottin (1/32) and Aaliyah Alleyne (1/26) accounted for one each.

Yastika Bhatia scored a quick 31 off 21 balls as India were off to a good start, putting on 49 runs for the opening stand in 6.3 overs, but once she departed, Mithali Raj (5) and Deepti Sharma (15) also followed suit, leaving India tottering at 78 for 3.

Then Mandhana and Kaur joined hands and steadied the innings as India scored 100 runs in 20 overs, before crossing the 200-mark in 35.4 overs.