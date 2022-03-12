News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Crawley century puts England in control against Windies

Crawley century puts England in control against Windies

March 12, 2022 07:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Zak Crawley scored his second career century off 181 balls in England's second innings on Day 4 of the first Test against the West Indies on Friday.

IMAGE: Zak Crawley scored his second career century off 181 balls in England's second innings on Day 4 of the first Test against the West Indies on Friday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

A second career century by opener Zak Crawley and a confident captain's knock by Joe Root lifted England into a commanding position, 153 runs ahead in their second innings after Day 4 of the first Test against the West Indies on Friday.

 

Crawley (117) and Root (84) scored freely for an unbeaten 193-run second-wicket partnership, pushing England to 217 for 1 in North Sound on the island of Antigua, where stumps were drawn early due to a late afternoon tropical downpour.

While a draw is still probably the most likely result, the partnership all but eliminated any chance of a West Indies victory barring an extremely bold declaration by Root early on the final day.

England, though disappointed to have lost more than 23 overs because of the rain, will still try to win the game rather than playing for a draw on Saturday, said Crawley.

"I think we've got a good chance," he said. "We'll give it a good go in the morning. We're certainly going to try and win it.

"It's definitely still a good wicket. It hasn't broken up as much as we thought at the start. We're hoping it's going to break up quite a bit tomorrow and give us a good chance of bowling them out."

After West Indies scored at a snail's pace in eking out a 64-run first innings lead, England quickly wiped out the deficit, playing with intent rather than simply trying to occupy the crease.

Joe Root was unbeaten on Root 84 at stumps on Day 4.

IMAGE: Joe Root was unbeaten on Root 84 off 158 balls at stumps on Day 4. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Opener Alex Lees (6) must have been kicking himself after going cheaply for the second time, again trapped lbw by Kemar Roach by a ball that angled back and was destined for leg stump.

The debutant's departure brought Root to the crease and a Test that had been tipping ever so slightly the host's way quickly swung in England's direction as runs began to flow as freely as the local rum.

Crawley, strong off his legs but not afraid to score on the off side either, completed his century in 181 balls.

His previous three-figure score was a mammoth 267 against Pakistan in Southampton in 2020.

But he had scored only scored 330 runs in 21 subsequent innings before Friday's knock, surely testing the patience of the England selectors.

Earlier, West Indies were all out for 375 in their first innings.

The hosts added only two runs to their overnight score before losing their final wicket when Jayden Seales was out lbw for a duck to spinner Jack Leach on the third ball of the day.

Nkrumah Bonner top-scored for West Indies with a marathon nine hour-plus 123, while captain Kraigg Brathwaite (55) was the only other player to reach a half century.

The match is the first in a three-Test series in the Caribbean, where England have enjoyed only one series victory in the past half century.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli 'can't wait' for Bengaluru Test to begin
Kohli 'can't wait' for Bengaluru Test to begin
IPL 2022: Malinga joins Royals as fast-bowling coach
IPL 2022: Malinga joins Royals as fast-bowling coach
Bumrah shares secrets to preparing for Pink Ball Test
Bumrah shares secrets to preparing for Pink Ball Test
Goa BJP differed over MGP support to form govt
Goa BJP differed over MGP support to form govt
ISL: Kerala edge Jamshedpur to take upper hand
ISL: Kerala edge Jamshedpur to take upper hand
Hot Springs focus of 15th round of India-China talks
Hot Springs focus of 15th round of India-China talks
Terrorists gun down 3rd JK sarpanch this month
Terrorists gun down 3rd JK sarpanch this month

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

How 5-yr-old internet sensation trained with Tendulkar

How 5-yr-old internet sensation trained with Tendulkar

SEE: CSK Players Get A Taste Of Surat

SEE: CSK Players Get A Taste Of Surat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances