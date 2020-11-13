News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MI spearhead Boult now ready to rock for NZ

MI spearhead Boult now ready to rock for NZ

November 13, 2020 10:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

"I'm probably just targeting the Test matches as usual. I've got to make sure that I'm ready for them. If I'm involved in the T20s earlier as well then that will be exciting too.'

 Trent Boult acknowledged it had been hard for him not to play any cricket at all for five months before he went to the IPL.

IMAGE: Trent Boult acknowledged it had been hard for him not to play any cricket at all for five months before he went to the IPL. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

New Zealand cricketer Trent Boult is already targeting next month's Test series against the West Indies but he is more than ready to play the Twenty20 matches that start a day after he is due to be released from a biosecure facility in Christchurch.

Boult only arrived back in New Zealand on Thursday alongside several team mates and West Indies players who had been at the Indian Premier League tournament in the United Arab Emirates and placed in mandatory 14-day isolation.

 

All of the players will be tested for the novel coronavirus at least three times before they are scheduled to be released on November 26, one day before the opening Twenty20 match in Auckland.

"I don't even know what time we get out," the left-arm quick told reporters on a conference call on Friday.

"I know that we finish up here the day before it (the T20 series) starts.

"I'm probably just targeting the Test matches as usual.

"I've got to make sure that I'm ready for them. If I'm involved in the T20s earlier as well then that will be exciting too."

The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of New Zealand's overseas tours this year and Boult acknowledged it had been hard for him not to play any cricket at all for five months before he went to the IPL.

Describing himself as someone who "can't sit still", he was itching to begin training again at New Zealand Cricket's high performance centre early next week, pending a negative result from his first COVID-19 Test.

Despite a congested playing schedule during the IPL, where he helped the Mumbai Indians to their fifth title, Boult felt he still had some conditioning work to do ahead of the Test series.

"While the workloads probably aren't quite there for Test match cricket, I definitely feel better off having tasted some cricket," he said.

"I just need to progress it as quickly as I can."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Krunal stopped at Mumbai Airport over undisclosed gold
Krunal stopped at Mumbai Airport over undisclosed gold
PIX: Team India touches down in Sydney
PIX: Team India touches down in Sydney
Minnows to Challengers: Bangladesh's 20 Test years
Minnows to Challengers: Bangladesh's 20 Test years
Chhalaang review
Chhalaang review
Langer backs Burns to retain opening spot vs India
Langer backs Burns to retain opening spot vs India
Tata Altroz, the hatchback with big car features
Tata Altroz, the hatchback with big car features
Nitish clarifies his 'last election' remark
Nitish clarifies his 'last election' remark

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Aus can't take India lightly in Kohli's absence'

'Aus can't take India lightly in Kohli's absence'

SEE: Babes of Indian cricket's big boys

SEE: Babes of Indian cricket's big boys

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use