Rediff.com  » Cricket » Krunal stopped at Mumbai Airport over suspicion of possession of undisclosed gold

Krunal stopped at Mumbai Airport over suspicion of possession of undisclosed gold

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 12, 2020 20:40 IST
Krunal Pandya

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya. Photograph: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Instagram

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya was stopped at Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables while returning from the UAE after taking part in the recently-concluded IPL, on Thursday.

 

"Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE," DRI sources said.

Krunal was part of Mumbai Indians, which triumphed in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which was held in the United Arab Emirates, to claim their fifth IPL title overall.

