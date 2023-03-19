News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Team is used to Bumrah's absence'

'Team is used to Bumrah's absence'

By Rediff Cricket
March 19, 2023 20:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘Bumrah has been absent for more than eight months now, the guys and the team are very much used to it'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t played a game for India since September 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Starc ran through the India batting lineup in Visakhapatnam with a five-for as India were reduced to one of their lowest ODI totals at home.

India were skittled out for a mere 117 in the second ODI of the series, recording their second-lowest team score while batting first at home.

As Starc put on bowling exhibition, India must have missed their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

 

Bumrah hasn’t played a game for India since September 2022. A recurring back injury that first took him out of action after the India tour of England last year, ruled him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia and has put a big question over his fitness ahead of the ODI World Cup later this year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said that the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah is something that the team is used to now.

“Bumrah has been absent for more than eight months now, the guys and the team are very much used to it. It is very hard to fill Bumrah's shoes. We all know that, he is a quality bowler but now that is not been available for us. Let's not just keep thinking about that."

"We have to move ahead and guys have taken the responsibility pretty well (Mohammad ) Siraj, (Mohammed) Shami, Shardul (Thakur), we have got Umran and Jaydev (Unadkat) as well,” he said.

Talking about Sunday's match, Rohit said the players did not apply themselves well during the first innings wherein they were shot out for 117 in just 26 overs.

“We did not bat well. It was not the pitch where we could have gotten out for 117. We didn't apply ourselves. When you lose a couple of wickets early, it's important to create a partnership or two so that you can get back into the game."

"When you have only 117 runs on the board, the (opposition) batters have nothing to lose other than to come and try and swing the bat,” Rohit said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit opens up on SKY's dismal form in ODIs
Rohit opens up on SKY's dismal form in ODIs
Indian batters fall to Starc's strengths
Indian batters fall to Starc's strengths
2nd ODI: Hope's ton lifts West Indies to win over SA
2nd ODI: Hope's ton lifts West Indies to win over SA
Pak govt hints at legal options to ban Imran's PTI
Pak govt hints at legal options to ban Imran's PTI
PHOTOS: Aus thrash India by 10 wkts to level series
PHOTOS: Aus thrash India by 10 wkts to level series
Starc puts on bowling exhibition to keep Aus alive
Starc puts on bowling exhibition to keep Aus alive
Hailstorm lashes Delhi, day temperature drops
Hailstorm lashes Delhi, day temperature drops

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PHOTOS: Aus thrash India by 10 wkts to level series

PHOTOS: Aus thrash India by 10 wkts to level series

Starc puts on bowling exhibition to keep Aus alive

Starc puts on bowling exhibition to keep Aus alive

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances