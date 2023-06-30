News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Men in Blue to have new principal jersey sponsor

Source: PTI
June 30, 2023 21:52 IST
Dream 11 all set to replace BYJUs as Indian team's principal jersey sponsor

Team India

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Fantasy gaming platform Dream 11 is all set to replace Ed-Tech major BYJUs as the principal jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket teams for an undisclosed amount which is expected to be lesser than the previous deal.

BYJUs had quit after the end of the last financial cycle and BCCI had invited closed bids for its new sponsor and Dream11 was one of the prominent names to have submitted its bid.

"Yes, Dream11 will be the new jersey sponsor of the Indian team. You can expect an announcement in few days' time," a BCCI source tracking the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

 

When people associated with Dream11 were contacted, they cited that certain protocols are in place before they can make a formal announcement of the deal.

The Real Money Gaming (RMG) like Rummy and Poker were among the companies prohibited from submitting bids.

In case of principal jersey sponsors, the money given for every bilateral fixture where the sponsors name is in the middle of the shirt is three times more compared to what it pays for an ICC fixture where the centre of the jersey carries the country name and sponsors logo doesn't get a vantage positioning.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
