Heartbreaking: Allan Border battling Parkinson's disease

Heartbreaking: Allan Border battling Parkinson's disease

June 30, 2023 20:33 IST
Allan Border

IMAGE: The Border-Gavaskar trophy is held by former Indian player Sunil Gavaskar and former Australian player Allan Border. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Former Australia captain Allan Border has revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and said it would be a 'miracle' if he lives to be 80.

Border, who once held the record for most runs in Test cricket and captained Australia to World Cup glory in 1987, said he was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but attempted to hide the diagnosis from the public.

Parkinson's, for which there is no cure, causes progressive brain damage. Common symptoms are loss of muscle control, tremors, muscle rigidity and slowness of movement.

"I'm a pretty private person and I didn't want people to feel sorry for me sort of thing. Whether people care you don't know. But I know there'll come a day when people will notice," Border told News Corp.

 

"I get the feeling I'm a hell of a lot better off than most. At the moment, I'm not scared, not about the immediate future anyway."

"I'm 68 (in July). If I make 80, that'll be a miracle. I've got a doctor friend and I said if I make 80, that'll be a miracle. He said, 'That will be a miracle.'"

One of cricket's all-time greats, the Test series between India and Australia -- the Border-Gavaskar trophy -- is named after him and former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar.

The best Australian cricketer of the year also receives the Allan Border Medal.

Border played 156 Tests for Australia and was the first batsman to cross the 11,000-runs mark, finishing with 11,174 runs which included 27 centuries.

"No way am I going to get another hundred, that's for sure," he added.

"I'll just slip slowly into the west."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
