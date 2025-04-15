HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Meet the IPL's newest 'paw-some' star!

Meet the IPL's newest 'paw-some' star!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
April 15, 2025 18:44 IST

IPL's latest showstopper -- the robot dog

IMAGE: IPL's latest showstopper -- the robot dog. Photograph: IPL/X

The IPL has never been short on razzmatazz, but this year, it’s gone full-on sci-fi!

In a move that has fans, players, and even the ever-animated commentators doing a double-take, the Indian Premier League 2025 has rolled out its latest showstopper — a robot dog. Yes, you read that right. A quadruped, camera-toting, command-following mechanical mutt that’s become the surprise darling of this season.

And who better to introduce this futuristic fur-friend than the IPL’s own bundle of energy, Danny Morrison?

 

The former Kiwi pacer and perennial crowd favourite brought his signature high-octane charm to the robot’s debut, in a social media video that’s now doing the rounds faster than a Jos Buttler cover drive.

With a wag (okay, more like a wave) to the camera, this AI-powered pooch showed off its tech chops — responding to voice cues, striking poses, and even taking on Morrison in a cheeky footrace. Spoiler alert: the human lost.

IPL commentator Danny Morrison with robot dog 

IMAGE: IPL commentator Danny Morrison with the robot dog. Photograph: IPL/X

But it wasn’t just Danny getting in on the fun. Players like Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Reece Topley were seen channelling their inner kids, eyes wide with amusement as they interacted with the robotic pup. Axar even tried talking to it in Hindi—because why not?

In true IPL style, the league has thrown open the gates to fans, inviting them to help christen the metal canine.

Morrison, never one to miss a chance to stir up some excitement, urged viewers to drop their most creative name suggestions in the comments. Naturally, fans obliged — with names ranging from 'RoboRun' to 'IPLoo' — proving once again that cricket fandom knows no bounds.

With this whimsical-yet-wired addition, the IPL is not just pushing the envelope -- it’s rewriting the whole playbook. Who says tech can’t be fun?

So, whether you're in it for the cricket, the drama, or now, the robot dogs, IPL 2025 is serving up something for everyone.

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

