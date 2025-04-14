How many games could Mbappe miss after seeing red?

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is shown a yellow card by referee Cesar Soto Grado for taking down Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco. It was later changed to a red card after a VAR review. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

A violent tackle that had Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe sent off in the 38th minute in their 1-0 LaLiga win at Deportivo Alaves on Sunday was a consequence of a number of small fouls committed against the Frenchman, said assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

Real were left with 10 men before halftime when Mbappe saw a straight red after taking down Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco as the referee overturned his initial decision of booking him with a yellow after consulting with VAR.

The referee of the match, Soto Grado, initially showed him a yellow card. However, after a VAR review and closely observing the play on the field screen, he changed his decision. Mbappé forcefully struck the right shin of the Alavés player with his studs, in an action that due to its severity caused great concern on the field.

Kylian Mbappé's participation in the Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will depend on the decision made by the RFEF Committee.

In the match report, referee Soto Grado justified the French forward's expulsion by stating it was for "a tackle with the foot in a studs-up position at the height of an opponent's shin, in a contest for the ball, using excessive force".

The card means he faces suspension for the next two or three games.

According to Article 130 of the Spanish FA’s Disciplinary Code, which addresses "violence in play," suspensions range from one to three matches when the incident occurs while contesting the ball and no injury is inflicted upon the opponent -- criteria met in this case.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe gets the marching orders from the referee. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

If so, Kylian Mbappé would not play in next weekend's match at Bernabéu against Athletic Club (April 20). He also wouldn't be present in Real Madrid's tough visit to Getafe CF's field (April 23). However, the Frenchman would be included in the squad to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey (King's Cup) Final (April 26) at La Cartuja in Seville.

"Kylian is certainly not a violent guy, he is a guy who has apologised and is aware of the mistake he has made," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"Surely it was a clear red card and he has paid the consequences.

"I think that the many small fouls that were committed against him have made him react in this way, which is the wrong way to react. I'm not justifying it, but I think that's why it happened."

Real, who on Wednesday host Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals after going down 3-0 in the first leg, needed a boost and Eduardo Camavinga scored with a brilliant curled shot in the 34th minute.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is challenged by Deportivo Alaves' Moussa Diarra and Carlos Protesoni. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

But the visitors struggled at relegation-threatened Alaves, who created more chances -- including on target -- and had more possession in the second half, as the disciplined Real defence fought tooth and nail to keep their narrow advantage safe.

Alaves were also reduced to 10 players in the 70th minute after Real substitute Vinicius Jr suffered a dangerous foul by Manu Sanchez, who also was sent off.

"The victory gives us confidence," Ancelotti added.

"We knew it wouldn't be easy. What happened in the game made it a little more complicated for us, but winning gives us confidence for what we want to happen on Wednesday."

Davide, son and assistant coach of Carlo Ancelotti, managed the team at Alaves as the Real manager was suspended for the game after seeing his fifth yellow card in the loss to Valencia last weekend.