Angry Kids Troll Dhoni After CSK Losses

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni back at the helm at CSK is not winning the hearts of young CSK fans. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

For years we have known Mahendra Singh Dhoni to be an emotion to Chennai Super Kings' band of loyal fans.

They have stuck with the team through its (many) ups and (few) downs.

This year it is no different even as the team is suffering.

After defeating Mumbai Indians in their campaign-opener on March 23, the five-time champions have endured a torrid run -- for the first time, CSK have lost five consecutive games in their IPL history.

This is also the first time CSK have lost three games in a row at Chepauk in 18 IPL seasons.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team -- he was handed back the captaincy after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an elbow injury last week -- are now languishing at the bottom of the pile with just two points in their kitty from 6 matches.

While the old fans continue to lend their support to Thala and his men, CSK's new generation of fans are not impressed.

A clip that is now going viral on X shows young CSK supporters, unafraid to voice their opinion, berate Dhoni and his team after their loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

'Dhoni is Thala for no reason,' says one kid, while another one butts in 'Please don't waste your money by going for a CSK match.'