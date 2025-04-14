HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » Wasn't Bumrah's Reaction Over The Top?

Wasn't Bumrah's Reaction Over The Top?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
April 14, 2025 12:36 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has a heated exchange with Delhi Capitals' Karun Nair

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah had a heated exchange with Delhi Capitals batter Karun Nair on Sunday, April 13, 2025, night. Photograph: BCCI
 

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah was taken to the cleaners by Delhi Capital's Impact Sub Karun Nair on Sunday.

Making a comeback to the Indian Premier League and grabbing his spot after the injury to Faf du Plessis, Nair hit a whirlwind 89 runs off 40 balls, but in vain, as MI put on a fielding exhibition after their Impact Sub Karn Sharma's three wicket burst to help them secure a thrilling 12 run victory.

Till the time Nair was in the middle, Delhi looked good to breach the total but his dismissal turned the match drastically.

While he was plundering the bowling there was momentary drama involving him and Bumrah.

 

SEE: Bumrah has a heated exchange with Karun Nair. Video: BCCI

Nair got into a tangle with Bumrah when batter and bowler bumped into each other. Nair was running to complete a double, with his eyes on the ball, when he collided with Bumrah.

Bumrah -- likely already displeased with Nair's pasting; the Delhi batter scored 26 runs off 9 Bumrah deliveries -- was visibly annoyed with the unexpected push, even hinting it was deliberate.

Bumrah then refused to accept Nair's apology and the batter went to MI Skipper Hardik Pandya to explain what had happened mid-pitch.

Many on social media felt that Bumrah's reaction was over the top, which seemed to have arisen from the frustration of being thrashed to all corners of the park by Nair.

