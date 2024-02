IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photographs: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya had a cute little buddy join him for his training session on Monday.



The little fellow was Hardik's three-year-old son Agastya, who sported his daddy's India blue floppy hat.

'Little training buddy,' Hardik captioned the Instagram post.

The all-rounder is working on his recovery from an ankle injury suffered during the World Cup in November as he aims to get fit ahead of IPL 2024, where he will captain the Mumbai Indians.