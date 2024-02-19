News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'From Mumbai maidans to batting together for the Indian team'

'From Mumbai maidans to batting together for the Indian team'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 19, 2024 07:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The two Mumbai batters put up a dazzling show on day four of the third Test against England at Rajkot, February 18, 2024. Photograph: BCCI
 

He may be just seven Tests old, but 22-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal has already stamped his authority in the longest format of the game, having struck two double centuries in his fledgling career.

Jaiswal hammered his highest Test score -- an unbeaten 214 to lay the foundation for India's crushing win over England in the third Test in Rajkot.

Another Mumbai batter too shone in the second Test. Sarfaraz Khan, who made his long-awaited Test debut, hammered quickfire half-centuries in both innings.

With both Mumbai batters taking the game away from England, another Mumbai player congratulated the pair's superb show.

Suryakumar Yadav, who too plies his trade for Mumbai, hailed the pair on Instagram. 'From maidaans of Mumbai to batting together for India. What a story,' SKY exclaimed.

In the second innings, Jaiswal and Sarfaraz took the England bowlers to the cleaners, putting up an unbeaten partnership of 172 off 158 balls for the sixth wicket.

While Jaiswal's innings was peppered with 14 fours and 12 sixes, Sarfaraz -- who struck a consecutive fifty in his first Test -- hammered six boundaries and three maximums in his 72-ball unbeaten 68.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rewriting records in Rajkot
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rewriting records in Rajkot
How dominant India outplayed England to take 2-1 lead
How dominant India outplayed England to take 2-1 lead
India's Record Six Showcase: Rohit, Young Guns Shine
India's Record Six Showcase: Rohit, Young Guns Shine
Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 'We Are Pregnant'
Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 'We Are Pregnant'
Govt offers to buy pulses, maize at MSP for 5 years
Govt offers to buy pulses, maize at MSP for 5 years
Shah warns players on skipping domestic cricket
Shah warns players on skipping domestic cricket
England's performance is a 'wake-up call'
England's performance is a 'wake-up call'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

India can win Tests on any pitch: Rohit Sharma

India can win Tests on any pitch: Rohit Sharma

Won't say anything about Jaiswal now: Rohit Sharma

Won't say anything about Jaiswal now: Rohit Sharma

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances