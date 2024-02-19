'From Mumbai maidans to batting together for the Indian team'

IMAGE: The two Mumbai batters put up a dazzling show on day four of the third Test against England at Rajkot, February 18, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

He may be just seven Tests old, but 22-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal has already stamped his authority in the longest format of the game, having struck two double centuries in his fledgling career.

Jaiswal hammered his highest Test score -- an unbeaten 214 to lay the foundation for India's crushing win over England in the third Test in Rajkot.

Another Mumbai batter too shone in the second Test. Sarfaraz Khan, who made his long-awaited Test debut, hammered quickfire half-centuries in both innings.

With both Mumbai batters taking the game away from England, another Mumbai player congratulated the pair's superb show.

Suryakumar Yadav, who too plies his trade for Mumbai, hailed the pair on Instagram. 'From maidaans of Mumbai to batting together for India. What a story,' SKY exclaimed.

In the second innings, Jaiswal and Sarfaraz took the England bowlers to the cleaners, putting up an unbeaten partnership of 172 off 158 balls for the sixth wicket.

While Jaiswal's innings was peppered with 14 fours and 12 sixes, Sarfaraz -- who struck a consecutive fifty in his first Test -- hammered six boundaries and three maximums in his 72-ball unbeaten 68.