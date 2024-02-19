News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah To Be Rested For 4th Test?

Bumrah To Be Rested For 4th Test?

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 19, 2024 11:25 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket taker with 17 scalps in the five Test series. Photographs: BCCI

India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the 4th Test in Ranchi.

According to cricbuzz, the decision to rest Bumrah is part of workload management by the Indian team.

 

Bumrah, who took two wickets in the 3rd Test in Rajkot, has had a superb time with the ball in the series with his lethal yorkers, using the reverse swing to good effect.

He has bowled over 80 overs in the first three Tests, picking 17 wickets so far in the series.

Bumrah was player of the match in the second Test, having scalped nine wickets in Vizag.

He had 6 wickets in the first Test in Hyderabad.

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

