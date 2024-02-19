News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yashasvi Jaiswal: Sehwag 2.0?

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Sehwag 2.0?

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 19, 2024 09:08 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's prolific form in the series sees him amass 545 runs. Photograph: BCCI
 

Yashasvi Jaiswal's phenomenal double century in Rajkot has earned praise, with former England captain Michael Vaughan likening him to Virender Sehwag.

Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 214 as India set England a 557 run target in the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Vaughan took to social media, dubbing Jaiswal as India's new Sehwag, predicting his prowess across all formats.

'India has a new @virendersehwag. @ybj_19 is a player who will destroy many attacks in all formats exactly like Viru used to do,' Vaughan tweeted.

Virender Sehwag

Witnessing Jaiswal's mastery against spinners, Sehwag shared an intriguing post on social media. The post recalled Sehwag's past statement where he humorously refrained from labeling off-spinners as bowlers.

'Back-to-back centuries for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Treating spinners the way they should be treated,' Sehwag tweeted.

Former Delhi coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed Jaiswal's exceptional talent, acknowledging his crucial role in India's dominance.

'I congratulate Yashasvi Jaiswal and team India he is an exceptional player,' Rajkumar said.

Jaiswal's prolific form in the series sees him amass 545 runs, featuring two double centuries and a half-century.

Notably, he joins an elite club, becoming only the third Indian batter, following Virat Kohli and Vinod Kambli, to achieve consecutive double hundreds in Test cricket.

Jaiswal's outstanding performance includes a stellar 209 run innings in Vizag, followed by an unbeaten 214 in Rajkot.

REDIFF CRICKET
