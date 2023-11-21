News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet '1987 And 2023'

Meet '1987 And 2023'

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 21, 2023 16:13 IST
IMAGE: Mitch Marsh celebrates with dad Geoff after Australia won the World Cup on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mitch Marsh/X
 

The Marsh family now have two World Cup winners in the family.

Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh and his dad Geoff Marsh have both been members of teams that have won the World Cup. Posting a picture on Instagram, Mitch reminded followers: '2023 and 1987'.

Mitch had a tournament to remember -- in 10 matches, he scored 441 runs at an average of 49, with a strike rate of over 107.

With two centuries, a fifty and the best score of 177 not out, Mitch finished as the 10th highest run-scorer in the tournament. He also took two wickets in his limited outing as a bowler.

He was also a member of Australis's 2015 World Cup-winning team, but he was not in the final Playing XI.

Geoff -- 'Swampy' (Marsh, geddit!!) to team-mates -- was one of the top batters at the 1987 World Cup, the first time Australia won the tournament. He was the third highest run-scorer with 428 runs in eight matches at an average of 61.14, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score was 126*.

Mitch was born four years later, in October 1991. His elder brother Shaun Marsh was a member of Australia's World Cup 2019 team, but the left-hander missed the final stages of the competition with a forearm fracture.

