'We will be back stronger'

Photographs: BCCI

The Indian players reflected on their heartbreaking loss against Australia in Sunday's World Cup final, vowing to bounce 'back stronger'.

India won 10 games in a row including the semi-final but proved no match for Australia, who romped home by six wickets to claim their sixth ODI World Cup title.



Young opener Shubman Gill admitted the defeat still hurts the Indian players.



'Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn't enough. We fell short of our ultimate goal but every step in this journey has been a testament to our team's spirit and dedication. To our incredible fans, your unwavering support in our highs and lows means the world to us. This isn't the end, it's not over until we win. Jai Hind,' Gill posted on Instagram.



Mumbai duo Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav said it is taking for the defeat to sink in.



'We're heartbroken, it still hasn't sunk in and it won't for a while. My first World Cup was an experience that has taught me so much and made me grateful for everything that's come my way. Thank you to the BCCI, team management, support staff, my team-mates and you the fans for backing us from the beginning right up until the end. And congratulations to the entire Australian team on a marvelous campaign,' said Shreyas



'Heartbroken This will take some time to sink in. Together in win, and in loss. Nothing will take away what this team means to all of us. We felt your immense love, support and energy everytime we stepped on the field. THANK YOU,' SKY stated.

Ravichandran Ashwin was effusive in his praise of the spirited Australians, calling them the 'giants of modern day cricket'.



'Mighty mighty heartbreak last night Everyone in the team had several days to remember during this campaign and special mentions to @imVkohli @MdShami11 @ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93 However I can't help but applaud the giants of modern day cricket Australia. What they did on the field yesterday was just unbelievable. Congrats on their 6th World Cup win #ICCCricketWorldCup,' said the spin ace on X.



Ishan Kishan, who played two games in the World Cup, said the Indian team can walk out with pride despite the loss.



'This past month or so with this team has been special. The memories created and emotions we have felt will stay with us forever. We can't thank you enough for your undying love and support.'

'The way the fans and country have united behind us has been surreal. We are heartbroken by the end result but we can all walk out with pride. We will regroup, reflect and be back stronger. Thank you for a wonderful campaign, Jai Hind.'