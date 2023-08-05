McGrath's expert tips to save Bumrah's career

'I am a big fan but his bowling action puts a lot of stress on his body. So he needs to stay strong and fit'

IMAGE: Glenn McGrath believes Jasprit Bumrah must manage his body and workload judiciously. Photograph: BCCI

Glenn McGrath and Jasprit Bumrah may have different styles, but both emerged as their respective captain's go-to bowlers. McGrath, under Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting's leadership, scaled unprecedented heights, while Bumrah, with the guidance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli, blossomed into the world's finest.

McGrath praised the India pacer but offered a word of caution to prolong Bumrah's career. Bumrah's struggles with injuries are well-known, having suffered multiple setbacks in the last four years, including thumb, lower back stress, abdominal strain, and a second stress fracture in the back, sidelining him for almost a year.

To ensure a long and successful career for India, McGrath believes Bumrah must manage his body and workload judiciously. Being selective, thoughtful, and considering breaks between matches will be essential for Bumrah.

"He (Bumrah) has been incredible for India. His bowling stats, the wickets he has taken, and the way he bowls, I am a big fan but his bowling action puts a lot of stress on his body. So he needs to stay strong and fit. If he does that he could play for a few more years," McGrath said at a fast-bowling camp organized by the MRF Pace Foundation.

"With the current international schedule and the IPL, there is no off-season anymore for a fast bowler, especially for someone like Jasprit, who needs an off-season to pull his strength back in. So that's a decision he needs to make himself (on whether to give up on one of the formats). It is getting harder to play all three formats. That is something Jasprit will have to think about moving forward because what he does is unique and is quite tough on his body too. I think he has a lot more to offer for the rest of his career."

In the span of seven years, Bumrah has faced more injuries than McGrath did during his 14-year career. McGrath suggests Bumrah can learn from players who have had long-lasting careers, including himself.

"There is a lot of cricket played these days. It puts a strain on your body, but you have to know how to recover and find time to put strength back on your body. Guys like James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Courtney Walsh played for many years as they knew how to manage their bodies. I worked hard on my fitness, and I had an easy action which made my comeback from Injury easier," the former Aussie quick added.