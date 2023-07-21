Big update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant!

IMAGE: BCCI provided positive update on the recovery of some of their star players. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

With big ticket events around the corner, the Indian team is eagerly waiting for the comeback of some of their injured players.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul are currently at the NCA for their rehab along with Rishabh Pant.

Providing an update on their recovery, the BCCI, in a statement said, Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are in their final stages of rehab and are undergoing bowling in the nets.

“The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement regarding Bumrah and Krishna.

Meanwhile, there was positive news coming in for KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as well with both batting in the nets. Giving an update on the duo, the statement read, “They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days.”

Pant, who has been out of action due to a horrific car accident at the end of last year, is also well on the path of recovery and is batting as well as keeping in the nets.

“He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” read the BCCI statement.