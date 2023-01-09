'I'm very sceptical about Bumrah's comeback'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was named in India's squad for the three match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on Tuesday, but BCCI's support staff and medical team have collectively decided that his return to competitive cricket will be delayed. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

Irfan Pathan is sceptical about Jasprit Bumrah's comeback and hopes the injury won't have an effect on his bowling.

Bumrah has struggled with injuries and missed the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup last year.

Bumrah was named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on Tuesday, but BCCI's support staff and medical team have collectively decided that his return will be delayed, keeping the all-important four Test series against Australia next month.

On Monday, Bumrah was ruled of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as a 'precautionary measure' as the fast bowler still needs more time to build bowling resilience.

'Look I'm very sceptical about Jasprit Bumrah's comeback, I'm hoping that he will not have an injury effect on his bowling. But I really hope that he is fully fit, more than 100 per cent fit, which is what I want to look at because a player like Bumrah, is very important to the Indian team,' Pathan said on Star Sports.

Bumrah remaining injury-free is highly crucial for India, adds Pathan, given the fact what he brings to the table.

With 2023 promising to be another extremely vital year for India, with the ODI World Cup, Asia Cup and quite possibly the World Test Championship final awaiting, Pathan wants the management to handle Bumrah, arguably India's best all-formats bowler, with care.

'For him to play consistently and remain fit is of utmost importance because to find a player of his quality is very rare, so to manage him and for him to manage his body and to keep his fitness levels on top as well as to keep his mind on recovering from his stress injury and go under rehabilitation, and to continue to grow and move forward as a cricketer is of vital importance not only to Bumrah but for the team management as well.'