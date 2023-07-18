Bumrah Back To Bowling In The Nets!

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah could be included for the three-match T20 series in Ireland next month. Photograph and Video: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah's recovery seems to be on track.



Bumrah, who has been out of action since September last year, could finally make a comeback to the Indian team.

The fast bowler, who is working on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru following a back surgery in March, could be included for the three-match T20 series in Ireland next month.



Bumrah, who resumed bowling at the NCA a few weeks ago, has increased his workload considerably and could be in line to play in the Asia Cup in September and the ODI World Cup in October-November.

Bumrah posted a video on Instagram in which he was all smiles with the shining red ball back in his hands as he bowled a few overs in the nets at NCA.