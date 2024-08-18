News
MCG to host epic 150th anniversary of first ever Test

MCG to host epic 150th anniversary of first ever Test

Source: PTI
August 18, 2024 13:53 IST
MCG

Photograph: Kind Courtesy T20 World Cup/Twitter

Cricket Australia (CA) plan to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first ever Test match, played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1877, with an Australia vs England Test at the same venue in March 2027, the governing body said on Sunday.

Australia won the single-innings timeless match played between March 15 and 19 by 45 runs, before England won the second match at the same venue to tie the series 1-1.

The 100-year anniversary of the inaugural Test was also observed with a Test between Australia and England at the MCG in 1977, with Australia winning the match, again by 45 runs.

 

"The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world's great sporting arenas and we can't wait to host England on that occasion," CA CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

The MCG will also continue to host the traditional 'boxing day Test', played from Dec. 26 every year, for the next seven seasons until 2030-31, with the Sydney Cricket Ground staging the new year's Test days later, the CA added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
