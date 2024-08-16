PCB to use new floodlights in ICC Champions Trophy

IMAGE: The PCB has decided to move the floodlights already installed in Karachi to Quetta and those at Lahore to Rawalpindi to save costs. Photograph: PCB/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board will use new floodlights at stadiums in Karachi and Lahore for the Champions Trophy early next year.



PTI has learnt that besides installing the new light towers in Karachi and Lahore on rental basis, the PCB has also decided to do the same at smaller venues like Quetta, Abbottabad, Peshawar in its effort to complete a hectic domestic season by playing matches under lights in hot weather.



The PCB has decided to move the floodlights already installed in Karachi to Quetta and those at Lahore to Rawalpindi to save costs.

Karachi and Lahore will get new light towers and for this purpose the PCB has started a process inviting tenders from eligible companies to provide lights towers on rental basis for the period August 2024 and July 2025.



A source in the board was unable to give exact costs involved in this process but said some of the towers would be sponsored.



“The idea behind this process is to ensure smaller venues are also equipped with light towers for domestic cricket and major venues like Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi where most of the international games and CT matches would be played get towers which ensure international standard and uninterrupted provision of light during matches,” he explained.



The PCB has also invited tenders for provision of generators for Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Quetta, Peshawar etc.



The source said that due to the fluctuations in power and the load shedding issues the PCB uses generators to power the light towers at the grounds.



The PCB is already carrying out intensive facelift of its stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi owing to which the second Test with Bangladesh in Karachi would be played without spectators.



The PCB, the source said, had already allocated funds in its fiscal budget to cover all costs of the facelift and renovation of stadiums.