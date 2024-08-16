News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan likely to pick extra pacers for B'desh Test

Pakistan likely to pick extra pacers for B'desh Test

Source: PTI
August 16, 2024 20:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pakistan's bowling line-up is tipped to feature acers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza and Khurram Shehzad. Photograph: PCB / Reuters

Keeping in mind the forecast for rain and overcast conditions, Pakistan team management is likely to field a pace-heavy bowling unit against Bangladesh in the first Test scheduled between August 21 and 25 at Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain of varying intensity across the five days of the match.

 

Hence, Pakistan are likely to go in with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza and Khurram Shehzad, while Salman Ali Agha to play as the lone spinner.

“It is unlikely the lone specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, would get a chance to play because of the weather.

“Even in the four-day match in Islamabad, Bangladesh A were bowled out cheaply on a pitch that favoured pace bowlers,” a source close to the selectors said.

The four-day ‘unofficial' Test between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A ended in a draw on Friday because of inclement weather.

Bangladesh A were bowled out for 122 in their first innings and then the visitors conceded a lead of 245 runs.

In their second dig, Bangladesh were 153 for 5 when the umpires called off the match.

The third day's play of the match, in which eight Pakistan Test players appeared, was a complete washout.

The Pakistan management is also pondering over whether to debut young opening batter Muhammad Huraira.

Huraira has been in fine form recently, having scored a double hundred for the Pakistan Shaheens in a First-Class game against Bangladesh A in Darwin, Australia, last month.

The probable Pakistan eleven for the first Test against Bangladesh: Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Huraira, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza and Khurrum Shehzad or Muhammad Ali.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PCB to use new floodlights in ICC Champions Trophy
PCB to use new floodlights in ICC Champions Trophy
Antil, Jadhav named India flag-bearers for Paralympics
Antil, Jadhav named India flag-bearers for Paralympics
Disappointed Bhagat opens up on Paris Paralympics ban
Disappointed Bhagat opens up on Paris Paralympics ban
Yunus dials Modi, assures safety of Hindus, minorities
Yunus dials Modi, assures safety of Hindus, minorities
MP teacher strip searches students for phone, booked
MP teacher strip searches students for phone, booked
Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Yuki opts out
Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Yuki opts out
Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea
Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Yuki opts out

Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Yuki opts out

Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea

Victory for Vinesh, Sakshi, Bajrang as HC accepts plea

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances