News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Who Am I To Tell Gambhir...'

'Who Am I To Tell Gambhir...'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 16, 2024 11:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gautam Gambhir

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

When Rahul Dravid was succeeded by Gautam Gambhir as the Indian cricket team's coach, there was some speculation about separate coaches for different formats. The BCCI opted for Gambhir helming the team across all formats.

Justifying the decision, BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah told The Times of India, 'We've to listen to the coach we recruit. Once we have selected Gambhir and if he is interested to coach in all three formats, who am I to say 'You can't coach a particular format'? More or less, 70 per cent players are the same in all three formats.'

Gambhir's coaching tenure began with a tour of Sri Lanka, resulting in a 3-0 T20I series win for India. However, the ODIs proved challenging as the hosts clinched a 2-0 series victory.

India will play two Tests and three T20Is against Bangladesh next month. But the real test awaits in the five Tests in Australia, starting November 22.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Arshdeep, Khaleel in fray for New Zealand Test series
Arshdeep, Khaleel in fray for New Zealand Test series
Is This Hardik's New Love Interest?
Is This Hardik's New Love Interest?
ODI Rankings: Rohit poised to dethrone Babar Azam
ODI Rankings: Rohit poised to dethrone Babar Azam
Medic rape: 19 held for vandalism at Kolkata hospital
Medic rape: 19 held for vandalism at Kolkata hospital
Focused Funds Pull Out Rs 27 Bn!
Focused Funds Pull Out Rs 27 Bn!
ISRO's smallest rocket completes final test flight
ISRO's smallest rocket completes final test flight
Pro Kabaddi League: Tanwar is costliest buy on Day 1
Pro Kabaddi League: Tanwar is costliest buy on Day 1

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

V V S Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah

V V S Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah

Duleep: Gill, Gaikwad, Iyer captains; no Rohit, Kohli

Duleep: Gill, Gaikwad, Iyer captains; no Rohit, Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances