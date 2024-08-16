'Who Am I To Tell Gambhir...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

When Rahul Dravid was succeeded by Gautam Gambhir as the Indian cricket team's coach, there was some speculation about separate coaches for different formats. The BCCI opted for Gambhir helming the team across all formats.

Justifying the decision, BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah told The Times of India, 'We've to listen to the coach we recruit. Once we have selected Gambhir and if he is interested to coach in all three formats, who am I to say 'You can't coach a particular format'? More or less, 70 per cent players are the same in all three formats.'

Gambhir's coaching tenure began with a tour of Sri Lanka, resulting in a 3-0 T20I series win for India. However, the ODIs proved challenging as the hosts clinched a 2-0 series victory.

India will play two Tests and three T20Is against Bangladesh next month. But the real test awaits in the five Tests in Australia, starting November 22.