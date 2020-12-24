MCG Test: Who will win? VOTE!

December 24, 2020 13:26 IST

India go into the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne starting 0500 IST without Virat Kohli who is on paternity leave.

Ajinkya Rahane will captain Team India in Kohli's absence.

IMAGE: Captain Ajinkya Rahane, left, speaks with Head Coach Ravi Shastri during a nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, December 23, 2020. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Can the Indians put the nightmare of Adelaide behind them?

Can Rahane lead India out of the depths of misery and to the glorious peaks of victory?

Or will Tim Paine's Australians continue their winning campaign?

In December 2018, the last time India played Australia at the MCG in a Boxing Day Test, the Indians won by 137 runs.

Will one side win? Or will the game be a tame draw? Time to vote, guys!