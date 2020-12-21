News
Boxing Day Test: Player of match to get special medal

Boxing Day Test: Player of match to get special medal

December 21, 2020 10:44 IST
IMAGE: The player of the match in the Boxing Day second Test match between Australia and India will be awarded the Johnny Mullagh Medal. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Cricket Australia/Twitter

Cricket Australia announced on Monday that the player of the match in the Boxing Day second Test match between Australia and India, in Melbourne, from December 26 will be awarded a special medal.

 

The best player in the Boxing Day Test will now be awarded the Johnny Mullagh Medal in tribute to one of the country's finest cricketing pioneers.

Mullagh, whose real name was Unaarrimin, led the Indigenous squad on their 1868 tour, playing 45 of 47 matches.

The Mullagh Medal itself, which will be presented to the official player of the match at the conclusion of the second Test against India at MCG for the first time, is a recreation of the original belt buckle worn by the 1868 team.

While biosecurity protocols will prevent a physical presentation of the medal this year, a video message from a descendant of a player from the 1868 tour will congratulate the winner.

Uncle Richard Kennedy, the great-great grandson of all-rounder Yanggendyinanyuk, will congratulate this year's winner via video message.

Different descendants of the 1868 team will present the medal each year.

Summer of 36 vs Summer of 42
2nd Test: India set to include Gill, Pant and Rahul
'India can use Pant as X-factor in Boxing Day Test'
PIX: When an actor takes a road trip...
Australia's bowlers are unbelievable, says Burns
SEE; Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
PIX: Benzema helps Real Madrid win fifth game in a row
India tour of Australia 2020

