News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jaffer posts 'hidden message' for Rahane

Jaffer posts 'hidden message' for Rahane

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 21, 2020 19:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: With captain Virat Kohli going on paternity leave, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in the remainder of the four-Test series against Australia. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, on Monday, sent out a cryptic message for stand-in Test skipper Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the second match against Australia and he asked the fans to decode the message.

 

In a message on Twitter, Jaffer seemed to have posted a motivational quote, but when you have a closer look and just pick the first letter from the different words, the cryptic message can be guessed as: "Pick Gill and Rahul".

India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the four-match series. On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead. Australia chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Wasim Jaffer

The Kohli-led side might have had a 62-run lead entering the third day of the first Test, but the side squandered the advantage as the batsmen failed to rise to the occasion and Australia made light work of the visitors. While Josh Hazelwood scalped five wickets, Pat Cummins took four.

This score of 36 is India's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974.

In the first Test, India went in with Prithvi Shaw as an opening batsman ahead of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. Shaw managed to score just four runs in the match and he was bowled in both the innings.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26. Skipper Virat Kohli would not be there for the visitors for the remaining three Tests as he heads back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Vote: Should Virat stay back for 2nd Test?
Vote: Should Virat stay back for 2nd Test?
Why India's record overseas hasn't been great
Why India's record overseas hasn't been great
Hardik's dinner date with Natasa
Hardik's dinner date with Natasa
Should KL Rahul replace Shaw in playing XI?
Should KL Rahul replace Shaw in playing XI?
'Ganguly working on plan to improve performance in Oz'
'Ganguly working on plan to improve performance in Oz'
When Biju Patnaik reached out to US to counter China
When Biju Patnaik reached out to US to counter China
Varavara Rao to remain in pvt hospital till Jan 7: HC
Varavara Rao to remain in pvt hospital till Jan 7: HC

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Ganguly working on plan to improve performance in Oz'

'Ganguly working on plan to improve performance in Oz'

If fit, Jadeja likely to replace Vihari for 2nd Test

If fit, Jadeja likely to replace Vihari for 2nd Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use