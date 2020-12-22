News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No hope of India making comeback in Test series: Waugh

No hope of India making comeback in Test series: Waugh

Source: PTI
December 22, 2020 18:44 IST
'I just can't see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So 'no' is the answer -- four-nil to Australia'

Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates on dismissing Prithvi Shaw on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Adelaide Oval on Friday, December 18. India were bundled out for a mere 36 in the 2nd essay as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win on Day 3 in Adelaide. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Indian cricket team has "no hope" of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former Australian batsman Mark Waugh.

 

India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings in the first Test in Adelaide as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Asked if India could bounce back after losing the first Test, Waugh said: "No hope, no hope.

"I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test, I thought the conditions would suit them.

"I just can't see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So 'no' is the answer -- four-nil to Australia," he said on Fox Cricket.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin too had said the opening day/night Test was India's best chance in the ongoing series and it will be very difficult for the visitors to script a turnaround.

The second Test begins in Melbourne on December 26.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
