News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mayank can't wait for the IPL to take off!

Mayank can't wait for the IPL to take off!

By Rediff Cricket
August 05, 2020 09:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mayank Agarwal all set for IPL 2020

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/Twitter

Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal is one happy bloke.

After the BBCI announced the dates for this season's IPL, the right-hander couldn't hold back his excitement.

'Can't wait to hit the ground running. Bring it on! @lionsdenkxip,' Mayank tweeted alongside a pic of him in the franchise kit.

 

Mayank had a decent run in IPL 2019, scoring 332 runs in 13 games with a strike rate of 141.88.

The BCCI confirmed that IPL 2020 will run for 53 days, September 19 to November 10, in the UAE subject to GoI clearance.

The tournament will be held across three venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The BCCI also confirmed that the Women's T20 Challenge will take place in the UAE and comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoffs week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Sakshi Dhoni turns yellow, is it CSK fever?

Sakshi Dhoni turns yellow, is it CSK fever?

Mitchell Starc doesn't regret opting out of IPL

Mitchell Starc doesn't regret opting out of IPL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use