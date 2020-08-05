Mayank can't wait for the IPL to take off!

August 05, 2020 09:46 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/Twitter

Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal is one happy bloke.

After the BBCI announced the dates for this season's IPL, the right-hander couldn't hold back his excitement.

'Can't wait to hit the ground running. Bring it on! @lionsdenkxip,' Mayank tweeted alongside a pic of him in the franchise kit.

Mayank had a decent run in IPL 2019, scoring 332 runs in 13 games with a strike rate of 141.88.

The BCCI confirmed that IPL 2020 will run for 53 days, September 19 to November 10, in the UAE subject to GoI clearance.

The tournament will be held across three venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The BCCI also confirmed that the Women's T20 Challenge will take place in the UAE and comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoffs week.