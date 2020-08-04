What are Dhoni and Co up to?

August 04, 2020 13:14 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the UAE as the venue for this year's Indian Premier League, there is huge excitement amongst franchises and fans.

Chennai Super Kings were planning to arrive in the UAE by next Monday, August 10, to give their players time to prepare, but owing to the COVID-19 protocols now in place, the teams will only leave by August 20.

Chennai Super Kings posted a picture where Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Co are seen getting into 'Habibi mode'.

'When your Dubai plan gets postponed,' CSK says, 'but you're in Habibi mode already'.