August 04, 2020 17:58 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Good news for Mahi fans!

M S Dhoni will be back on a cricket field as he gets ready to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020.

His wife Sakshi, a regular at CSK games, couldn't hide her excitement at the thought.

Mrs D donned a yellow off-shoulder top with the logo Va Va Manjal Malare -- from the chartbuster in the movie Rajadhi Raja picturised on Rajinikanth and Radha, with music by Illayaraja.

Yellow -- the CSK colour -- seems to be a way of life for the Dhonis.