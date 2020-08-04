Mitchell Starc don't regret opting out of IPL

Source:

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who opted out of the Indian Premier League for the second successive season, said that he does not regret the decision.

The fast bowler had decided before the player's auction that he would not be participating in the IPL 2020. But now, the tournament being played in September-November, the pacer said that he would not change anything.

The IPL was slated to be played in March-May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. And now, it will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE.

"I know hindsight is a wonderful thing and now the IPL is on at a different time but no, I wouldn't change it. I'm happy to spend that time when the blokes are at the IPL in September I'll be getting ready for a summer," cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

"The IPL will be around next year and if I feel the urge or people want me around I'll definitely consider it, but as of this year I'm very comfortable with the decisions I've made," he added.

The IPL 2020 will run for 53 days, September 19 - November 10, in the UAE subject to clearance from the Government of India (GoI), announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.