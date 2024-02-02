News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin's stump-side drama: What really happened?

Ashwin's stump-side drama: What really happened?

Source: PTI
February 02, 2024 22:36 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin chats with Umpire Marais Erasmus. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin attracted a lot of attention in the social media space when he rushed to have a chat with on-field umpire Marais Erasmus at stumps on day one of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Ashwin, who was batting alongside centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at close, was quite animated during the conversation with Erasmus.

 

Apparently, the experienced Zimbabwean umpire was trying to remind Ashwin, who was trying to have an extended chat with Jaiswal, about the time as the day's proceedings was getting to a close.

India scored 336 for six at stumps with Jaiswal making an unbeaten 179. With four England spinners in operation, 93 overs were bowled on the day.

Debutant Rajat Patidar was asked about Ashwin's conversation with the umpire in the post-day media interaction but the debutant did not know what transpired between the two.

“I don't know what the conversation was about,” said Patidar, who made 32 off 72 balls.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
