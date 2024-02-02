News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Casual Approach Cost Gill His Wicket'

'Casual Approach Cost Gill His Wicket'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 02, 2024 19:19 IST
IMAGE: Shubman Gill makes the long walk back to the pavilion after being dismissed for 34 by Jimmy Anderson. Photograph: BCCI
 

Shubman Gill once again failed to convert a decent start as he was dismissed for 34 off 46 balls on Day 1 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Februay 2, 2024.

Gill was Jimmy Anderson's 691st Test wicket as he nicked one to Ben Foakes minutes before lunch.

Gill was tested by Anderson on the off stump channel, the batter even getting a couple of fours as the ball flew off his outside edge past Joe Root at slips, before he edged one to the 'keeper.

Earlier this week, former skipper and coach Anil Kumble had suggested that Gill has been given a long rope despite repeated failures.

Gill has not scored a half century in his last 12 Test innings. He scored 128 in India's first innings against the Australian in Ahmedabad in March 2023, but after that his highest score has been 36.

He made 23 and 0 in the first Test against England in Hyderabad which India lost by 28 runs on Sunday.

Gill's failure on Friday attracted criticism on social media.

Shubman Gill criticism

 

Shubman Gill criticism

 

Shubman Gill criticism 

 

Shubman Gill criticism

 

Shubman Gill criticism

 

Shubman Gill criticism

 

