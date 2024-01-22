News
Maxwell rested as Australia announce ODI squad for WI series

Maxwell rested as Australia announce ODI squad for WI series

Source: ANI
January 22, 2024 12:36 IST
Jake Fraser-McGurk has done well in the Big Bash League

IMAGE: Jake Fraser-McGurk has done well in the Big Bash League this season. Photograph: Melbourne Renegades/X

Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk and uncapped speedster Xavier Bartlett have been called up as Australia, on Monday, announced the 13-member ODI squad to face West Indies Australia's ODI squad.

According to Cricket Australia, Glenn Maxwell has been rested to manage workload ahead of the T20Is against West Indies and New Zealand. Bowler Jhye Richardson ruled out due to an injury.

 

Fraser-McGurk is widely regarded as one of the most talented batters in Australia. The 21-year-old hit a world-record 29-ball century in the Marsh Cup earlier this season in Australia and was called in for Maxwell.

In the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), Fraser-McGurk is playing for Melbourne Renegades, where he smashed a maiden first-class century and scored 257 runs with a strike rate of 158.64.

After the retirement of David Warner, Matt Short is likely to get a chance to open for the Aussies. Meanwhile, Lance Morris is set to make his international debut for the Aussies.

Along with Maxwell, speedsters Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, have also been rested for the three ODIs. In the absence of Cummins in the squad, star batter Steven Smith will lead the side against the Caribbeans. Meanwhile, allrounder Mitchell Marsh has also been rested for the 50-over series.

The three-match ODI series between Australia and West Indies will start from February 2 till February 6 in Brisbane, Sydney, and Canberra respectively.

Australia's ODI squad against West Indies: Steven Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

Source: ANI
