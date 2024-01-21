PIX: Captain Rohit hits the nets

Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Ahead of the first Test against England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has started sweating it out in the nets.

India's five-Test match series against England will kickstart from January 25 onwards in Hyderabad and will conclude on March 11 in Dharamshala with the fifth and final Test.

Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions and Rohit's franchise in the league, took to X, formerly Twitter to share the pictures from the 'Hitman' nets session.

Rohit has a fine record against England, scoring 747 runs in 17 innings and nine Tests at an average of 49.80, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score is 161.

The Indian skipper is impeccable in Indian conditions, having scored 2,002 runs in 24 Tests at an average of 66.73, with eight centuries and six fifties in 36 innings. His best score is 212.

During England's last tour to India back in 2021, Rohit scored 345 runs in four Tests at an average of 57.50, with a century and fifty in seven innings. His best score was 161.