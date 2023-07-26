News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Malaysian cricketer scripts T20I record

Malaysian cricketer scripts T20I record

By Rediff Cricket
July 26, 2023 11:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Syazrul Idrus became the first cricket to claim a 7-wicket haul in T20is

IMAGE: Syazrul Idrus became the first cricket to claim a 7-wicket haul in T20is. Photographs: Kind courtesy Malaysia Cricket/Twitter

History was made on the opening day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament on Wednesday as Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus recorded the first seven-wicket haul in a Men's T20I.

Idrus's superb figures of 7/8 helped Malaysia script a commanding eight-wicket victory over China at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The 32-year-old, who played in 22 T20Is before Wednesday, broke Nigerian Peter Aho's earlier record for the best bowling figures in a men's T20Is. Aho had picked up 6 wickets for 5 against Sierra Leone in 2021.

 

The right-armer took a liking to the conditions in Pandamaran as he single-handedly ripped through the Chinese batting line-up, picking up all seven of his wickets bowled as the visitors were dismissed for just 23 in the 12th over.

Malaysia lost two quick wickets in reply as they chased down the victory target in the fifth over, giving them the perfect start to the qualifying tournament they are hosting ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year.

The winner of this tournament will progress to the Asia Regional Final in Nepal in November, with the two leading teams from that event then making it through to the 20-over showcase in 2024.

12 bowlers have previously claimed six-wicket hauls in a Men's T20I -- India's Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, Australia spinner Ashton Agar and Sri Lanka tweaker Ajantha Mendis before Idrus became the first to pick seven wickets in a T20I.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Zaheer Khan picks his 'player of the series'
Zaheer Khan picks his 'player of the series'
BCCI announce India's home fixtures for 2023-24 season
BCCI announce India's home fixtures for 2023-24 season
Pakistan's dominance continues in rain-ravaged Test
Pakistan's dominance continues in rain-ravaged Test
Analysts bullish on HDFC Bank's long-term growth
Analysts bullish on HDFC Bank's long-term growth
Super Dancer 3 In Trouble For...
Super Dancer 3 In Trouble For...
Remembering The Heroes Of Kargil
Remembering The Heroes Of Kargil
'Shocked and horrified' by Manipur video: US
'Shocked and horrified' by Manipur video: US

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

At Vini Maxwell's Baby Shower

At Vini Maxwell's Baby Shower

Review: Yashasvi, Mukesh big positives for India

Review: Yashasvi, Mukesh big positives for India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances