Malaysian cricketer scripts T20I record

IMAGE: Syazrul Idrus became the first cricket to claim a 7-wicket haul in T20is. Photographs: Kind courtesy Malaysia Cricket/Twitter

History was made on the opening day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament on Wednesday as Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus recorded the first seven-wicket haul in a Men's T20I.

Idrus's superb figures of 7/8 helped Malaysia script a commanding eight-wicket victory over China at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The 32-year-old, who played in 22 T20Is before Wednesday, broke Nigerian Peter Aho's earlier record for the best bowling figures in a men's T20Is. Aho had picked up 6 wickets for 5 against Sierra Leone in 2021.

The right-armer took a liking to the conditions in Pandamaran as he single-handedly ripped through the Chinese batting line-up, picking up all seven of his wickets bowled as the visitors were dismissed for just 23 in the 12th over.

Malaysia lost two quick wickets in reply as they chased down the victory target in the fifth over, giving them the perfect start to the qualifying tournament they are hosting ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year.

The winner of this tournament will progress to the Asia Regional Final in Nepal in November, with the two leading teams from that event then making it through to the 20-over showcase in 2024.

12 bowlers have previously claimed six-wicket hauls in a Men's T20I -- India's Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, Australia spinner Ashton Agar and Sri Lanka tweaker Ajantha Mendis before Idrus became the first to pick seven wickets in a T20I.